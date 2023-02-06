Crash Course in Romance continues to be fan favourite as drama and actors rank atop most buzzworthy lists

Ongoing K-drama ‘ Crash Course in Romance ’ has been rising up the interest ladder of viewers thanks to its catchy and heartwarming storyline that has them hooked. Starring Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho in the lead roles, the show has been a surprising change in the neverending list of complex, thrilling or action dramas we have been offered before. Moreover, it's not even honey-dripping sweet romance (at least so far) which makes it all the more, a delightful watch.

The K-drama has continued to take the top spot on the weekly list of programs that generate a lot of buzz. This makes it the third continuous week that the show has topped the buzzworthy dramas list, maintaining a fairly impressive interest among its fans. Ever since its release in early January, the program has taken a turn for the best, keeping the fans engaged.

Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho’s buzz

Similarly, the leads, actors Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho who play the characters of Nam Haeng Seon and Choi Chi Yeol respectively have become a fan favourite couple because of their contrasting personalities and lively relationship so far. They each took the No.1 and No.2 spot on the most buzzworthy actors list, holding down their spots as of last week. Moreover, young actor Roh Yoon Seo who plays Nam Hae Yi has climbed up to the seventh spot on the list. She plays the daughter of Nam Haeng Seon and the student of Choi Chi Yeol.

Most buzzworthy lists for the fourth week of January

The top 10 dramas that were loved by viewers are:

tvN’s ‘Crash Course in Romance’ JTBC’s ‘The Interest of Love’ JTBC’s ‘Agency’ TV Chosun’s ‘Red Balloon’ KBS2’s ‘Three Bold Siblings’ MBC’s ‘Kokdu: Season of Deity’ SBS’ ‘Payback’ tvN’s ‘Missing: The Other Side 2’ KBS2’s ‘Vengeance of the Bride’ tvN’s ‘Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist 2’

The top 10 drama actors that caught the fans’ attention are:

Jung Kyung Ho of ‘Crash Course in Romance’ Jeon Do Yeon of ‘Crash Course in Romance’ Moon Ga Young of ‘The Interest of Love’ Lee Bo Young of ‘Agency’ Yoo Yeon Seok of The Interest of Love’ Son Naeun of ‘Agency’ Noh Yoon Seo of ‘Crash Course in Romance’ Geum Sae Rok of ‘The Interest of Love’ Kim Jung Hyun of ‘Kokdu: Season of Deity’ Lee Sun Gyun of ‘Payback’