Crash Course in Romance continues to top weekly buzzworthy list; Jung Kyung Ho leads actor rankings

‘ Crash Course in Romance ’ is at the receiving end of a lot of love from viewers, keeping up with the winning streak for the K-drama. Starring Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho in the lead roles, the show has become the guilty pleasure of a wide range of audience who awaits the drama release every weekend with anticipation.



Ranking at No.1 for the fourth consecutive week, ‘Crash Course in Romance’, finds itself generating more buzz than initially expected once again. The drama’s homeliness and quirky ends have earned praise from the audience. Lee Bo Young’s ‘Agency’ follows close behind, with increasing interest in the storyline. Moon Ga Young and Yoo Yeon Seok starrer ‘The Interest of Love’ grabbed the third spot in its finale week.

Here’s the full list of the Top 10 most popular K-dramas for the last week.

‘Crash Course in Romance’ (tvN) ‘Agency’ (JTBC) ‘The Interest of Love’ (JTBC) ‘Red Balloon’ (TV Chosun) ‘Missing: The Other Side 2’ (tvN) ‘Three Bold Siblings’ (KBS2) ‘Payback’ (SBS) ‘Kokdu: Season of Deity’ (MBC) ‘Vengeance of the Bride’ (KBS2) ‘Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist 2’ (tvN)

Most buzzworthy K-drama actors for the first week of February



Just like the drama, lead actor Jung Kyung Ho is keeping up with his topmost rank for the fourth successive week. His acting as the celebrity math professor Choi Chi Yeol is receiving a lot of praise from fans of the show. His leading lady in the drama, Jeon Do Yeon who plays Nam Haeng Seon, a banchan shop owner, took the third spot on the list bested only by Lee Bo Young of ‘Agency’ whose tenacious character is one we look forward to seeing more of. Jeon Do Yeon’s on-screen daughter Nam Hae Yi played by Noh Yoon Seo takes the 8th position.

Full list of the Top 10 most popular K-drama actors for the last week.

Jung Kyung Ho (Crash Course in Romance) Lee Bo Young (Agency) Jeon Do Yeon (Crash Course in Romance) Moon Ga Young (The Interest of Love) Yoo Yeon Seok (The Interest of Love) Son Naeun (Agency) Lee Sun Gyun (Payback) Noh Yoon Seo (Crash Course in Romance) Seo Ji Hye (Red Balloon) Park Ha Na (Vengeance of the Bride)