Crash Course in Romance fame Jeon Da Yeon’s performance in Kill Bok Soon earns praises from BLACKPINK's Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently shared her love for Korean film and acclaimed actress Jeon Do Yeon on her Instagram story. The K-Pop star posted a clip of the movie ‘Kill Bok Soon’ and praised the performance of Jeon Do Yeon, who plays the lead role in the film. Jennie's Instagram story has gained attention from K-Pop and K-Drama fans alike, with many praising the actress and adding the film to their watchlist.

Jeon Do Yeon's powerful performance in Kill Bok Soon

Jeon Do Yeon's powerful performance in ‘Kill Bok Soon’ has earned praise from Jennie and many other viewers. The film follows the story of a single mother who is also a lethal murderer, with a perfect track record of contract kills. Jennie in her story mentioned “ I am Bok Soon unnie’s fan

Kill Bok Soon gains attention, particularly from BLACKPINK's Jennie

Jennie's love for Korean dramas is well-known among her fans, and her latest Instagram story is proof of her continued interest in the genre. Her support for ‘Kill Bok Soon’ and Jeon Do Yeon has also sparked conversation among BLACKPINK fans, who have expressed their admiration for the actress and their excitement for Jennie's recommendation. Jennie in her story wrote, “My favorite show right now, Kill Bok Soon". Jennie's Instagram story has brought attention to a powerful and acclaimed film and showcased her own passion for the genre. It's clear that BLACKPINK's Jennie is not only a talented musician, but also a dedicated fan of Korean entertainment.

About Kill Bok Soon

The film narrates the story of a single mother, Gil Bok Soon. She is also a lethal murderer, with a perfect track record of contract kills. She works for Cha Min Kyu's company, M.K. Ent. He has groomed Gil Bok Soon to be a killer, and they both respect each other. At the same time, Gil Bok Soon is aware that Cha Min Kyu is a dangerous individual who has the ability to steal everything from her.

Cha Min Hee is Cha Min Kyu's younger sister, and she works as an executive with M.K. Ent. She does not express her emotions to others. Han Hee Sung is an assassin for M.K Ent. He is an expert at his work, but no one recognises him. Gil Bok Soon is about to renew her contract when she becomes entangled in a kill-or-be-killed fight.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lee Dong Wook, Kim So Yeon, Kim Bum and more reveal weaponry in Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 character posters