Crash Course in Romance fame Shin Jae Ha reportedly cast in upcoming Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Young Kwang starrer

Shin Jae Ha has been gaining the attention of K-drama fans thanks to his recent memorable appearances in shows like ‘Crash Course in Romance’ as well as the ongoing ‘Taxi Driver 2’. While the actor is not a new face, he is being widely recognised for the efforts he’s putting into his roles as well as for pulling off complex character arcs. On March 23, it was reported that Shin Jae Ha has been approached to join Shin Ha Kyun and Kim Young Kwang in the upcoming drama ‘Biography of The Evil’.

Shin Jae Ha for Biography of The Evil

According to the initial reports, the actor will join the ENA noir show which is being directed by Kim Jung Min. While no further details have been revealed about his character, it is known that Shin Jae Ha will be joining Shin Ha Kyun and Kim Young Kwang who were listed in the lead roles. His agency has not confirmed his appearance so far. However, if found true, the year will be a hardworking one for the star who has already created waves with his two K-dramas in 2023.

Shin Jae Ha in Crash Course in Romance and Taxi Driver 2

Playing the character of Ji Dong Hui, a trusted right-hand man of the star professor Choi Chi Yeol (Jung Kyung Ho), Shin Jae Ha managed to become an adored presence on the show. However, as ‘Crash Course in Romance’ took shocking twists revealing the dark, obsessive and murderous person behind the kind mask, Shin Jae Ha faced the wrath of the public who agreed that he had them fooled. He even joked about running away to Jeju island or overseas in order to stay away from the anger of the show’s fans.

Soon after, he began appearing on ‘Taxi Driver 2’, as the newest driver in the Rainbow Taxi team as On Ha Joon. Once again seeming to show negative tendencies, a lot of tension is being built in the other half of the show. Shin Jae Ha is expected to wow the viewers with his performance alongside Kim Do Gi and his squad.

