Crash Course in Romance reaches new all-time high viewership ratings; Agency and Red Balloon wrap up well

According to Nielsen Korea, a ratings research company on the 27th, the 20th episode of TV Chosun's 'Red Balloon' , which aired on February 26th, recorded 11.6% nationwide household ratings (based on pay-TV households). This is an increase of 1.4 percentage points from the previous episode (10.2%) and is the highest record of its own. JTBC's 'Agency', which ended together on the same day, also accounted for 16.0% of viewership ratings for the final episode. This is a performance that far exceeded the previous broadcast (13.1%) by 2.9% points.

Both 'Red Balloon' and 'Agency' jumped more than three times compared to the first broadcast in the last episode, showing their backing. Meanwhile, on the same day, KBS 2TV's 'Three Bold Siblings' and tvN's 'Crash Course in Romance’ also broke their own highest ratings. 'Three Bold Siblings' accounted for 27.6%, and 'Crash Course In Romance' accounted for 14.3%.

The JTBC drama 'Agency', in which he starred, finished with a nationwide rating of 16% for the last episode aired on the 26th. After starting with 4.8% in the first episode, it soared more than three times with a steep rise. This is the 5th highest-grossing JTBC drama ever. It was followed by 'The World of the Married' (28.4%), ‘Reborn Rich' (26.9%), 'SKY Castle' (23.8%), and 'Itaewon Class' (16.5%). In particular, they took over the baton of 'Reborn Rich' and were praised for continuing the revival of JTBC dramas. Lee Bo Young played the role of Go Ah In, the first female executive at VC Planning, an advertising agency, and showed outstanding acting skills. He realistically digested the image of the main character overcoming it with only his skills in the midst of a desperate internal war.

Accordingly, the ratings of the last 14 episodes recorded an average of 17%, a maximum of 18.9% in the metropolitan area, and an average of 14.3% and a maximum of 15.8% in the national standard, again breaking its own highest ratings. The tvN target male and female 2049 audience rating also broke its own record with an average of 6.9% and a maximum of 7.8% nationwide. Here, for 5 weeks in a row, it maintains the No. 1 spot in the same time slot on all channels, continuing the explosive 'One Hit' craze.

