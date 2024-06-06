Crash Course in Romance reunion: Lee Chae Min, Ryu Da In, Roh Yeon Seo and more get together to support Jeon Do Yeon

Crash Course in Romance garnered a lot of love and praise for being a heartwarming love story and family drama last year. The cast of the hit show recently got together to support Jeon Do Yeon on the first day of the opening of her new play.

Lee Chae Min, Ryu Da In, Roh Yeon Seo, Kang Na Eon, and others got together to show their support for Jeon Do Yeon and ended up creating a surprise Crash Course in Romance reunion.

Lee Chae Min, Roh Yeon Seo, Ryu Da In, and other Crash Course in Romance fam get together to support Jeon Do Yeon

Crash Course in Romance starring Jeon Do Yeon, Jung Kyung Ho, Roh Yeon Seo and more premiered in March 2023 and received a lot of love from audiences and fans.

Jeon Do Yeon recently on June 4 had the opening of her latest play called The Cherry Orchard and her Crash Course in Romance fam got together to show their support. The Cherry Blossom marks Jeon Do Yeon’s return to the stage after 27 years and it is a major moment.

Roh Yeon Seo who played her adopted daughter Nam Hae Yi in Crash Course in Romance along with Ryu Da In, Lee Chae Min, Kang Na Eon, Lee Min Jae, and Kim Tae Jeong came together to support Jeon Do Yeon on her momentous day.

Roh Yeon Seo, Kang Na Eon, and Ryu Da In support Jeon Do Yeon on The Cherry Blossom opening

Know more about Jeon Do Yeon

Jeon Do Yeon is among the most respected South Korean actresses and is known for her highly versatile acting platter. From action, and romance to drama the actress has time and again proven her acting prowess through her works.

She is well known for the movies Kill Boksoon, A Man and a Woman, and Beasts Clawing at Straws among many others. Her notable K-dramas include Crash Course in Romance, Lost, and The Good Wife.

Jeon Do Yeon will be soon seen leading the upcoming action thriller movie Revolver alongside Ji Chang Wook and Lim Ji Yeon.

