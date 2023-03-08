Crash Course in Romance star Lee Chae Min, Dear. M fame Noh Jeong Eui in talks for high school drama

Lee Chae Min and Noh Jeong Eui may be the high school lovers trope you needed all along. According to reports on 8 March, it was found out that the two young actors have been approached for new roles in an upcoming high school TV show, currently known as ‘Hierarchy’. The agencies of the two actors have responded to the reports.

About Hierarchy

The high-teen drama will be based in a school that houses students who are in the top 0.01 per cent. It aims to capture the stories of love, jealousy, revenge and compassion that float between these characters as they battle it out to the top. Noh Jung Ui’s agency Namoo Actors said that the show is only one of the offers she has received and is considering. Lee Chae Min’s GOLDMEDALIST gave a similar response adding that the actor is reviewing the offer positively. Production company Studio Dragon which will be reportedly helming the production with the possibility to air on Netflix as an original show has said that nothing around the project is decided so far.

Hierarchy characters

Noh Jeong Ui is in talks to take up the character of Jung Jae Yi, the oldest daughter of a conglomerate named J Group. Jooshin High School considers her the topmost student, regarded as the Queen of the lot who unlike her soft appearance holds the charisma of a noble. Meanwhile, Lee Chae Min has been offered the role of Kang Ha, a student who has joined Jooshin High School with a scholarship. He exudes puppy-like gentle charms with a big dog-like frame. Kang Ha is flexible but tough and runs for his target with determination, raising curiosity about the reason behind his admission to this high school.

About Noh Jeong Eui and Lee Chae Min

Having impressed audiences with her roles in dramas like ‘Our Beloved Summer’ and ‘Dear. M’, Noh Jeong Eui currently acts as an MC on SBS’ ‘Inkigayo’. Meanwhile, Lee Chae Min has acted in dramas, ‘Love All Play’ and more recently ‘Crash Course in Romance’, earning him much praise. He also stands as a host for the music show on KBS, ‘Music Bank’.

Will the two MCs be able to form an on-screen pairing?

