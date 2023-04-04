Crash Course in Romance star Lee Min Jae to join Lee Bo Young and Lee Mu Saeng in upcoming drama Hyde

Rookie Lee Min Jae, who received attention as a 'hockey boy' in the tvN drama 'Crash Course ln Romance', continues his 'trending move'. As a result of South Korean media coverage on April 3rd, Lee Min Jae will appear in the new drama 'Hyde'. 'Hyde' is a chase thriller that tells the story of a woman who is chasing the truth with a person who has disappeared.

Hyde:

Lee Min Jae plays the role of Do Jin Woo in 'Hyde' and works with Lee Bo Young and Lee Mu Saeng. He is a completely different character from the character he showed in 'Crash Course in Romance', and we are looking forward to what kind of intense acting he will show in 'Hyde'. Previously, Lee Min Jae took on the role of Seo Geon Hoo, a classmate who likes class president Nam Hae Yi (Noh Yoon Seo) and also an ice hockey player, in the popular 'Crash Course In Romance', which ended early last month. In particular, he formed a love triangle with Nam Hae Yi and honor student Lee Seon Jae (Lee Chae Min), and drew favorable reviews for his romance that gave him a fresh thrill.

Lee Min Jae:

Following last year, Lee Min Jae will continue this year's rise to success. He has continued his non-stop activities as a rookie actor, including 'Love All Play', 'Wild Boar Hunt', 'The Golden Spoon', 'Cheer Up', 'Trolley', and 'Crash Course in Romance'. Also this year, Genie TV's 'Oh! With the first broadcast of 'Young Shim' also coming up, expectations are high that the drama will continue to be active even after 'Crash Course in Romance'. Meanwhile, 'Hyde' has recently finished reading the script and is about to start filming. tvN's 'Crash Course in Romance' is a drama about the bittersweet romance between a hot-blooded president of a national side dish store and a Korean math instructor. Lee Min Jae appeared as Seo Geon Hoo, a school friend of Hae Yi (played by Noh Yoon Seo) and Seon Jae (played by Lee Chae Min). Seo Geon Hoo is a person who started studying because of an injury while playing ice hockey. He starts studying and he offers Hae Yi to become his teacher, even confessing that he likes her.

