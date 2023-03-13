Crash Course in Romance star Roh Yoon Seo misses graduation ceremony to appear on variety show Running Man

Iconic Korean variety program Running Man which is led by the ‘Nation’s MC’ Yoo Jae Suk is the place to be for multiple aspiring and established Korean actors alike. He is joined by fellow cast members Haha, Ji Suk Jin, Kim Jong Kook, Song Ji Hyo, Jeon So Min, and Yang Se Chan who occasionally welcome popular guests as participants in the episodes. The SBS show invited 'Crash Course in Romance' actress Roh Yoon Seo and actor Joo Woo Jae who is set to appear in the upcoming K-drama ‘Strong Woman Gang Nam Soon’ and participated in ‘Running Man’s opening episode this season.

Roh Yoon Seo missed her graduation ceremony

Following the fame she has received after acting in the tvN K-drama ‘Crash Course in Romance’ as Jeon Do Yeon’s character’s niece-cum-daughter, Roh Yoon Seo is becoming a fan favourite. While appearing on the SBS variety show she revealed how her younger brother teases her nowadays saying that she has caught the ‘celebrity disease’, leaving the other stars on the show in splits. Since it was her absolute first variety show appearance, she would not miss it for the world and ended up giving a miss to her Ewha Womans University graduation ceremony. The other guests were shocked to hear that she could not attend such an important day in her life as the shooting was scheduled on the same day as the ceremony. However, Roh Yoon Seo eased their worries slightly by telling them that she would go and take some photos the next day, as pictures from graduation are an important part in one’s school life.

Roh Yoon Seo in Crash Course in Romance

Playing the character of Nam Hae Yi, Roh Yoon Seo was the niece of the banchan shop owner Nam Haeng Seon, played by Jeon Do Yeon. She executed the role very well by acting out emotionally draining scenes with sincerity. Her chemistry with fellow classmates including Lee Chae Min who she ended up with at the end, was adored by the viewers. Roh Yoon Seo’s role in ‘Our Blues’ where she played a teenage mother as well as a heart patient in the Netflix film ‘20th Century Girl’, have the audiences excited for her path ahead.

