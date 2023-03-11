Crash Course In Romance’s Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho top March Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings
Jeon Do Yeon comes out at no. 1 in March’s Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings while Jung Kyung Ho and Lee Je Hoon comes behind!
As a result of big data analysis in March 2023 of the drama actor brand reputation, it was analyzed in order of 1st place, Jeon Do Yeon, 2nd place, Jung Kyung Ho and 3rd place, Lee Je Hoon. Brand reputation big data analysis can measure the positive or negative evaluation of a brand, the source and interest of the media, the interest and communication of consumers, the spread of the community for the issue, and the reaction and popularity of the content.
The top 30 actors in March Brand Reputation Rankings:
The 30 ranks in the drama actor brand reputation ranking in March 2023 are
Jeon Do Yeon
Jung Kyung Ho
Lee Je Hoon
Cha Eun Woo
Lee Bo Young
Noh Yoon Seo
Pyo Ye Jin
Jo Seung Woo
Kang So Ra
Seo Ji Hye
Kim Min Seok
Jeon So Nee
Kim Nam Gil
Han Hye Jin
Hong Soo Hyun
Son Na Eun
Kim Jeong Hyun
Jang Seung Jo
Lee Da Hee
Park Hyung Sik
Kim So Eun
Jeon Hye Jin
Lee Jae Won
Kim Seung Soo
Oh Eui Sik
Han Jun Woo
Han Sun Hwa
Cha Joo Young
Lee Bongnyeon
Kim Min Kyu
Jeon Do Yeon:
Koo Changhwan, director of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, said, “As a result of analyzing the brand reputation of drama actors in March 2023, the Jeon Do Yeon brand, which attracted consumers' attention with the drama 'Crash Course in Romance', was analyzed as the first place. Jeon Do Yeon's brand came out high in 'warm, solid, and attractive' in big data link analysis, and in keyword analysis, 'Nam Haeng Seon, Jung Kyung Ho, and viewer ratings' came out high. In the positive-negative rate analysis, the positive rate was analyzed as 84.01%.”
Crash Course in Romance:
The tvN Saturday and Sunday drama 'Crash Course in Romance', which aired on March 5th, ended with a perfect romance ending with Haeng Seon (Jeon Do Yeon) and Choi Chi Yeol (Jung Kyung Ho)'s marriage promise. In the last episode, the audience rating was 17% (based on Nielsen Korea nationwide), recording the highest viewer rating of its own, proving the hot heat until the end.
ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo interacts with BLINKS in latest SNS update, spills beans about upcoming solo debut
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...Read more