Crash Course In Romance’s Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho top March Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings

As a result of big data analysis in March 2023 of the drama actor brand reputation, it was analyzed in order of 1st place, Jeon Do Yeon, 2nd place, Jung Kyung Ho and 3rd place, Lee Je Hoon. Brand reputation big data analysis can measure the positive or negative evaluation of a brand, the source and interest of the media, the interest and communication of consumers, the spread of the community for the issue, and the reaction and popularity of the content.

The top 30 actors in March Brand Reputation Rankings: 

Jeon Do Yeon  

Jung Kyung Ho 

Lee Je Hoon 

Cha Eun Woo 

Lee Bo Young 

Noh Yoon Seo 

Pyo Ye Jin 

Jo Seung Woo 

Kang So Ra 

Seo Ji Hye 

Kim Min Seok 

Jeon So Nee 

Kim Nam Gil 

Han Hye Jin 

Hong Soo Hyun 

Son Na Eun 

Kim Jeong Hyun 

Jang Seung Jo 

Lee Da Hee 

Park Hyung Sik 

Kim So Eun 

Jeon Hye Jin 

Lee Jae Won 

Kim Seung Soo 

Oh Eui Sik 

Han Jun Woo 

Han Sun Hwa 

Cha Joo Young 

Lee Bongnyeon 

Kim Min Kyu

Jeon Do Yeon: 

Koo Changhwan, director of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, said, “As a result of analyzing the brand reputation of drama actors in March 2023, the Jeon Do Yeon brand, which attracted consumers' attention with the drama 'Crash Course in Romance', was analyzed as the first place. Jeon Do Yeon's brand came out high in 'warm, solid, and attractive' in big data link analysis, and in keyword analysis, 'Nam Haeng Seon, Jung Kyung Ho, and viewer ratings' came out high. In the positive-negative rate analysis, the positive rate was analyzed as 84.01%.”

Crash Course in Romance:

The tvN Saturday and Sunday drama 'Crash Course in Romance', which aired on March 5th, ended with a perfect romance ending with Haeng Seon (Jeon Do Yeon) and Choi Chi Yeol (Jung Kyung Ho)'s marriage promise. In the last episode, the audience rating was 17% (based on Nielsen Korea nationwide), recording the highest viewer rating of its own, proving the hot heat until the end.

