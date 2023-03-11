Crash Course In Romance’s Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho top March Drama Actor Brand Reputation Rankings

As a result of big data analysis in March 2023 of the drama actor brand reputation, it was analyzed in order of 1st place, Jeon Do Yeon, 2nd place, Jung Kyung Ho and 3rd place, Lee Je Hoon. Brand reputation big data analysis can measure the positive or negative evaluation of a brand, the source and interest of the media, the interest and communication of consumers, the spread of the community for the issue, and the reaction and popularity of the content.

The top 30 actors in March Brand Reputation Rankings:

The 30 ranks in the drama actor brand reputation ranking in March 2023 are

Jeon Do Yeon

Jung Kyung Ho

Lee Je Hoon

Cha Eun Woo

Lee Bo Young

Noh Yoon Seo

Pyo Ye Jin

Jo Seung Woo

Kang So Ra

Seo Ji Hye

Kim Min Seok

Jeon So Nee

Kim Nam Gil

Han Hye Jin

Hong Soo Hyun

Son Na Eun

Kim Jeong Hyun

Jang Seung Jo

Lee Da Hee

Park Hyung Sik

Kim So Eun

Jeon Hye Jin

Lee Jae Won

Kim Seung Soo

Oh Eui Sik

Han Jun Woo

Han Sun Hwa

Cha Joo Young

Lee Bongnyeon

Kim Min Kyu

Jeon Do Yeon:

Koo Changhwan, director of the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, said, “As a result of analyzing the brand reputation of drama actors in March 2023, the Jeon Do Yeon brand, which attracted consumers' attention with the drama 'Crash Course in Romance', was analyzed as the first place. Jeon Do Yeon's brand came out high in 'warm, solid, and attractive' in big data link analysis, and in keyword analysis, 'Nam Haeng Seon, Jung Kyung Ho, and viewer ratings' came out high. In the positive-negative rate analysis, the positive rate was analyzed as 84.01%.”

The tvN Saturday and Sunday drama 'Crash Course in Romance', which aired on March 5th, ended with a perfect romance ending with Haeng Seon (Jeon Do Yeon) and Choi Chi Yeol (Jung Kyung Ho)'s marriage promise. In the last episode, the audience rating was 17% (based on Nielsen Korea nationwide), recording the highest viewer rating of its own, proving the hot heat until the end.

