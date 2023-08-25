Crash Course in Romance's Jung Kyung Ho confirms next role; To lead D.P's writer's Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin
Jung Kyung Ho of Crash Course in Romance has confirmed his appearance in the K-drama called Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin penned by the writer of action drama D.P.
Jung Kyung Ho is confirmed to appear in the upcoming K-drama by D.P.'s creators. According to the reports, it was said that the Crash Course in Romance actor was offered a role in the upcoming K-drama called Labor Attorney No Moo Jin. The agency of the actor has revealed that he will be a part of the casting lineup. Read on to learn more about this K-drama.
Jung Kyung Ho confirmed as a cast in Labor Attorney No Moo Jin
On August 23, It was reported by a Korean media outlet that the Hospital Playlist actor had been offered a main character in an upcoming drama called Labor Attorney No Moo Jin. What caught everyone's attention was this K-drama was penned by the writer Kim Bo Tong who previously worked on the Netflix hit D.P. It was said that the actor was positively reviewing the role. On August 24, Management Allum, Jung Kyung Ho's agency confirmed his appearance and said, "Jung Kyung Ho will appear in the K-drama Labor Attorney No Moo Jin, a new series. The drama is currently in its preparation phase and the shooting is expected to start in early next year".
Jung Kyun Ho in Labor Attorney No Moo Jin
The Prison Playbook actor will take on the role of the main character No Moo Jin. The life experiences Noh Moo Jin that he has faced in his entire career as a labor attorney will be shown in this upcoming drama. He works on multiple cases with the mindset set bringing his clients to justice. Since he oversees a company's labor relations, he frequently encounters employees who are dealing with a variety of problems. After coming across such cases, No Moo Jin feels that he must defend them. This has induced excitement among fans and people who enjoyed watching D.P. are looking forward to his character and the drama as a whole.
Jung Kyung Ho in Crash Course in Romance
Previously, the actor played the role of Choi Chi Yeol, a nationwide famous Math tutor for his unique style of students. Choi Chi Yeol fell in love with a student's mother Nam Haeng Seon played by Jeon Do Yeon. Apart from the romance between the leads many other issues like pressure on students for winning in the competitive academic race.
