Crash Course In Romance’s Jung Kyung Ho to lead D.P. writer’s next drama Laborer Noh Moo Jin?

On August 23, according to a South Korean media outlet, Jung Kyung Ho was offered the lead role in Laborer Noh Moo Jin. The series is currently in its pre-production stage and they are waiting on the actor to go through the script and confirm his role in the drama. The director Lim Sun Rye took on the series and D.P. screenwriter Kim Bo Tong completed writing the drama.

Jung Kyung Ho in Laborer Noh Moo Jin:

The drama follows the story of the labor attorney Noh Moo Jin who takes on various cases and tries to bring his clients to justice. If he confirms the role, he will be taking the titular role as a straight-arrowed, soft-hearted and determined attorney. He manages the labor affairs in a company so he comes across various employees who go through a row of issues, making him feel like he needs to protect them.

About Jung Kyung Ho:

Jung Kyung Ho is known for his amazing acting skills in dramas like Life on Mars, Hospital Playlist and his latest drama Crash Course in Romance. Fans and critics loved his character in the tvN drama as he showed the ups and downs of being a teacher in an academically competitive country like South Korea. He also portrayed the battle of trauma and eating disorder amongst men in a good manner. His comedic timing as well as a romantic lead had people swooning over him as he was different from his character in Hospital Playlist. In the medical drama, he is a more chaotic, cold, tactless and extremely responsible doctor. He seems like a different person as a professional and as a friend. Recently, he had made a cameo in the tvN’s special one episode drama Shoot Me. Jung Kyung Ho showed up as the owner of a PC room where Park Gyu (played by Bae Kang Hee) works, who was suspended for a match-fixing occurrence quite a while back. He appears to be unconcerned, however he has a profound side to hang tight for the part-timer that has been taking off from work without permission for over seven days.

