Crash Course in Romance’s Lee Chae Min, Roh Jeong Eui, Kim Jaewon and others cast in Netflix’s Hierarchy

On May 15th, Netflix confirmed the production of Hierarchy and unveiled an attractive cast. Hierarchy is a Netflix series that depicts the story of a transfer student with a secret entering a new high school where the top 0.01% of the minority reigns as order and law, and cracks form in their solid world. Founded by Korea's top conglomerate Jushin Group, Jushingo is a place where children who were chosen from the moment they were born gather. An exciting story of 18-year-old youth's love, friendship, revenge and compassion is entangled in a high school that prides itself on being a prestigious private school of different levels.

The cast:

A fresh casting lineup that will bring vitality to characters with distinct personalities and stories is also noteworthy. Jung Jae Yi (Roh Jeong Eui), the eldest daughter of Jaeyul Group, who is in a rivalry with Jushin Group, and the queen of Juju High School, has been active in various roles such as dramas 'Our Beloved Summer', '18 Again', and films 'I want to see your parents' faces' and 'The Day I Died'. Roh Jeong Rui, an actor who is expanding his spectrum, takes on the role. Kang Ha (Lee Chae Min), a transfer student at Shinju High School, is a person who keeps a secret behind a maritime smile. Lee Chae Min, who left a deep impression in the dramas Crash Course in Romance and Love All Play.

Hierarchy:

The role of Kim Ian (Kim Jaewon), the successor of the Jushin Group and the No. 1 in the Jushin High School, is played by Kim Jaewon, who has proven his presence in the dramas 'Stealer’ and 'Our Blues', and is the youngest son of International Yoon, a leading domestic trading company, and jealous. Ji Hyewon, who showed impactful acting in the Netflix series The Sound of Magic and the drama 'How I Ran into You', will play the role of Hera Yoon, the incarnation of 'Hero'. The role of Lee Woojin, the second son of a family that has produced politicians for generations and who has both visual and affectionate nature, will be played by Lee Wonjung, who showed stable acting skills through the drama 'Extraordinary You'.

