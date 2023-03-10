Crash Course in Romance’s Noh Yoon Seo, Jung Kyung Ho and more top the Most Buzzworthy Drama Actors ranking

The Most Buzzworthy Drama Actors and Dramas for 1st Week of Mar 2023 was released. Noh Yoon Seo, Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Do Yeon and Shin Jae Ha of Crash Course in Romance take up the top 4 spots of the list while Lee Chae Min comes out at no 10. The drama itself came out at no.1 for Most Buzzworthy Drama for 1st Week of March. This comes just a week after the drama has ended, showing its popularity! from 5th to 10th, Lee Je Hoon and Pyo Ye Jin (Taxi Driver 2), Jo Seung Woo (Divorce Attorney Shin), Park Ha Na (Typhoon Bride), Han Hye Jin (Divorce Attorney Shin) and Lee Chae Min (Crash Course in Romance) appeared in the order.

Noh Yoon Seo in Crash Course in Romance:

For the first week of March, tvN's weekend drama Crash Course in Romance’s Noh Yoon Seo took first place in the Topic category of Good Data TV Topical Drama Cast. During the 8 weeks of broadcasting, Noh Yoon Seo entered the top 10 most talked about performers 7 times. Netizens gave positive reviews on her appearance, such as 'she's so pretty when she smiles,' 'she's clear,' and 'she has a unique face,' and they said, 'She's good at acting with emotions' and 'she's good at acting without being overdone', showing their anticipation for her next work. Crash Course in Romance, which ended with a high popularity of being ranked first in the TV topical drama category for 8 consecutive weeks, was also ranked in the TV-OTT integrated drama/series topical category by Netflix's 'The Glory' and Disney+'s 'Casino'.

The drama is a bittersweet romance between a hot-blooded owner of a national side dish store and a South Korean math teacher that unfolds in the battlefield of private education. Choi Chi Yeol, played by Jung Kyung Ho, is a math instructor who creates an economic value of 1 trillion won. As high as he is, the precarious thing is the seat. Among dozens of lawsuits, hundreds of rumors, and tens of thousands of comments, Choi Chi Yeol suffers from an eating disorder. He is fascinated by Nam Haeng Seon's (Jeon Do Yeon) food, and as he grows closer to him, his romance begins.

