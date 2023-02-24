Crash Course in Romance’s Shin Jae Ha joins Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do Yeon in Most Buzzworthy Actors Rankings

On February 24, Crash Course in Romance star Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do Yeon came out on number 1 and 2 while Shin Jae Ha was at number 5 and Noh Yoon Seo is at number 8 of the Most Buzzworthy Drama Actors Rankings.

On the 24th, Jung Kyung Ho said, “It’s a scandal,” said Jeon Do Yeon while filming and showed it to drama fans. Jung Kyung Ho is sitting on the floor and looking at Jeon Do Yeon, who is sitting on the sofa. Jeon Do Yeon and Jung Kyung Ho, who started acting while making good eye contact, showed an attractive force that immediately immersed the viewer. Anticipation for Crash Course in Romance is rising as the two people who are immersed in the character at once and are acting.

Crash Course in Romance is a drama depicting the bittersweet romance between a hot-blooded president of a national side dish shop and a South Korean math instructor in the battlefield of private education. It was first broadcast on the 14th of last month. 'Crash Course in Romance', which went viral, is receiving a lot of love, recording the highest viewership rating of 13.5%.

Crash Course in Romance:

In the 'Drama Search Response' ranking, 'Crash Course in Romance' ranked first, 'Taxi Driver 2' ranked 2nd, 'Red Balloon' ranked 3rd, 'Agency' ranked 4th, and 'Three Siblings Bravely' ranked 5th. It was followed by 'The Tale of Youth', 'Trolley', 'Bride of the Typhoon', and 'The Season of Kokdu'. In the cast category, Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Do Yeon, who starred in 'Crash Course in Romance', took 1st and 2nd place, respectively. Next, Lee Je Hoon, who starred in ‘Taxi Driver 2', took 3rd place, and Lee Bo Young, who starred in 'Agency', took 4th place.

The drama is receiving a lot of love as a representative of the drama that gives heart-throbbing excitement, healthy laughter, and healing that warms the heart. In particular, the passionate acting of the actors who perfectly absorbed the character makes the charm of the drama stand out even more. In this regard, we have selected some of the best scenes with impressive performances by actors who made romance, comedy, and family love shine the most in the drama.

