Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are confirmed to have a baby boy in THIS month

Son Ye Jin's agency MS Team Entertainment officially said on October 28th, "Son Ye Jin is about to give birth in December and it is confirmed to be a baby boy.” Son Ye Jin married Hyun Bin in March and announced the pregnancy in June after three months . At that time, she wrote on Instagram that “a new chapter in life has begun” and I am still confused, but I am feeling it every day due to the changes in my body amidst worries and excitement.”

They also announced that they are enjoying their daily life by sharing restaurants, dates and rich meals on social media. Hyun Bin said that while she was working on her promotional schedule for ‘Confidential Assignment 2’, he was living a stable day in his new home, and laughed that he still couldn’t wrap around the fact that he is a father yet. The two went on a golf trip and honeymoon to the United States right after they got married.

Hyun Bin:

Hyun Bin has appeared in leading roles in other successful television shows, including the romantic fantasy drama ‘Secret Garden’ (2010–2011), fantasy drama ‘Memories of the Alhambra’ (2018–2019), and romantic drama ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2019–2020). Hyun Bin's popularity was further widened by starring in a series of box office hits: the action thriller ‘Confidential Assignment’ (2017), the crime thrillers ‘The Swindlers’ (2017) and ‘The Negotiation’ (2018) as well as the zombie horror Rampant (2018). Throughout his television and film career, he has been nominated for several prestigious awards, including five at the Baeksang Arts Awards, and won various accolades for his acting recognition, including the Grand Prize (Daesang) for TV at the 47th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Son Ye Jin:

Son Ye Jin rose to fame in 2003 for ‘The Classic’ and ‘Summer Scent’, which were followed by the commercially successful ‘A Moment to Remember’ (2004) and ‘April Snow’ (2005). Her early roles in films garnered her the title ‘Nation's First Love’ in Korea. She has since won various acting recognitions and acted in high-profile films including ‘My Wife Got Married’ (2008), ‘The Pirates’ (2014), the 2016 films ‘The Truth Beneath’ and ‘The Last Princess’, and ‘The Negotiation’ (2018). She has also acted in the successful television dramas ‘Alone in Love’ (2006), ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘Something in the Rain’ (2018), ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2019–2020) and ‘Thirty-Nine’ (2022).

