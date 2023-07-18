Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin patch up with neighbors in unique style; Here's how

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, the famous couple are taking over the internet because of a sweet gesture they made towards their neighbors. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin got married in March 2022 and the couple welcomed a baby in November later that year. The Crash Landing on You couple caused inconvenience to the people around them as their house was under construction. One of the Korean netizens claimed to be one of their neighbors and shared their experience on an online community on how Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin made up with the neighbors.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's unique gift

According to the online community post, a Korean Netizen received a gift from Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin as they had troubled the neighbors with the noise of construction work going on in their house. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin gave out beef sets to neighbors as an apology for the disturbance. A neighbor claimed that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin gave them a present. They had no clue that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's house was being renovated, but the celebrity couple showed up at their home and gave them the beef set as a gift. The netizen shared the pictures of the gift they received from the couple and it was also shared that they gave beef sets to other neighbors as well.

Hyun Bin's agency about this gesture

Hyun Bin's agency briefly replied after the news about Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin's gesture towards the neighbors went viral on the internet. They said that they can not confirm the news since it is the actor's personal life.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's recent activities

Hyun Bin joined Hwang Jung Min and Kang Ki Yong as a National Intelligent Service agent in the movie The Point Men which is reportedly scheduled to premiere in January next year. He will also be appearing in the film Harbin. Son Ye Jin made a much-anticipated public appearance recently in June 2023 for an overseas schedule. The actress and her spouse Hyun Bin brought their son into the world in November of last year. Son Ye Jin made her first appearance in front of the camera since becoming a mother.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans' Super Shy enters Billboard Global 200 at No.2 becoming group's highest charting single