'Crash Landing on You’ bags the Grand Prize at the 2021 Korea Communications Commission Broadcasting Awards

Good news from K-drama land! On September 13, Korean media outlet Sports club reported that 'Crash Landing on You,' starring real-life couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, won the Grand Prize at the recent 2021 Korea Communications Commission Broadcasting Awards.

For those unversed, The Korea Communications Commission Broadcasting Awards is an annual ceremony to commemorate the excellent programs produced by various broadcasting companies, may it be in series, variety shows, and more.

A heartbreakingly beautiful cross-border romance between a North Korean soldier Captain Ri (Hyun Bin) and the rich South Korean heiress Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) and how they cross various hurdles to be with each other. The series enjoyed a successful run throughout its runtime and amassed massive love and appreciation from fans across the world, with people raving about the beautiful love story, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's chemistry, Kim Jung Hyun and So Ji Hye, the terrific supporting cast and the lovely OST of the drama! It is easily one of the most popular K-dramas in recent years and this prestigious win solidifies the strong branding of Korean entertainment.

Meanwhile, Son Ye Jin will be starring in the upcoming drama 'Thirty Nine', along with Yeo Woo Jin, Jeon Mi Do. It is said to premiere in 2022. Hyun Bin will be starring in the much-anticipated sequel, 'Confidential Assignment 2.' Congratulations to team 'Crash Landing On You'.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Kdrama Deep Dive: How accurate is Crash Landing On You in its portrayal of North Korea?

Did you watch 'Crash Landing On You'? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.