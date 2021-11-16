‘Crash Landing on You’ fame Hyun Bin announces his next action project ‘Harbin’

On November 16, production company Hive Media Corp revealed Hyun Bin’s confirmation in the upcoming movie ‘Harbin’ to be tightroped by Director Woo Min Ho who is known for his work in ‘Inside Men’, ‘The Drug King’ and ‘The Man Standing Next’. The filming is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2022.

Hive Media Corp mentioned, "Hyun Bin has confirmed his appearance in 'Harbin' based on the quality and fun of the script as well as his trust in director Woo Min Ho."

A living testament of the stronghold of Korean actors in not just the romance genre but also as action hunks, Hyun Bin has proved time and again how he is an asset to cherish. He has this power over the audience taking on emotional and fierce roles in the same cut and exceptionally executing them with a finesse one would only expect from a man so experienced.

‘Harbin’ is set for a wonderful opening with its team of well-known camera director Hong Kyung Po who has previously displayed his skills through ‘Parasite’ and ‘Snowpiercer’ among others. The production company itself is behind successful releases ‘Inside Men’, ‘The Man Standing Next’ and more.

Hyun Bin will be portraying an action-filled yet emotional character as someone who has to put his life on the line for the independence of their country. He is also starring as a NIS agent in ‘The Point Men’ that is known to have already started its filming.

