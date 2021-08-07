Crash Landing on You: How Yoon Se Ri aka Son Ye Jin’s style from the 2019 show is absolutely genius

While 2019’s hit Korean drama Crash Landing on You ended a while back, it still lives in our heads and heart rent-free. Why you ask, well the plot, impeccable casting, direction and sensational chemistry all contribute to it; What takes the cake is the unforgettable fashion moments of the remarkable show. Each of Yoon Se Ri aka Son Ye Jin’s style moments provided a deeper look into her character, her personality and so much more than meets the eye. Today, we are looking back at some of the most iconic looks from the character, and how the style of the show highlighted more than fashion.

While running a multi-million dollar business empire, Yoon Se Ri rocked work fits like a true boss babe. Her professional attire not only looked fierce on-screen but also highlighted her strong sense of ethics and identity. Her office wardrobe included lots of tailored suits, blazers, and monotone colour palettes.

As Yoon Se Ri was taken away from her work wardrobe after landing in North Korea, the actor was seen in much warmer ensembles which deemed comfort over style. Fuzzy sweaters, traditional Korean cover-ups and comfortable clothing became her new uniform which also hinted at Se Ri letting her walls down.

Another major shift in Yoon Se Ri’s wardrobe came when she started falling in love, out of Korean cover-ups and into feminine dresses inspired by the colours and flow of nature. Yoon Se Ri’s new look not only gave her a fresh change but also signified that she is falling in love.

