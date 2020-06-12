Crash Landing on You: K drama actors Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin look perfect as their characters in the BTS photo

The latest BTS picture from the show, Crash Landing on You has surfaced on social media and its creating waves among the fans. The show was particularly a hit among the fans as the chemistry between the lead actors Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin is nothing less than sizzling.

Crash Landing on You has proved to be a hit among the Korean drama lovers, for all the right reasons. The K-drama was an instant hit among the fans and audiences. The latest BTS picture from the show, Crash Landing on You has surfaced on social media and its creating waves among the fans. The show was particularly a hit among the fans as the chemistry between the lead actors of the series, Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin is nothing less than sizzling. The lead stars of Crash Landing on You also bagged the Tiktok Popularity Award at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.

In the BTS picture, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin look impeccable and stylish in their respective character look. The fans of the Korean drama, Crash Landing on You are going gaga over the latest BTS photo that features, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. The actors are looking at the monitor on the sets of the highly popular series. Hyun Bin look very dapper and handsome in a blue suit and Son Ye Jin is winning hearts with her white coloured outfit.

Both actors look engrossed in their work. There is strong buzz on social media that the leading stars of Crash Landing on You are indeed in a relationship. The fans and viewers are leaving no stone unturned to find proof of the actors being in a relationship. The fans are quite busy joining the dots to find out of the rumours are true or not. The chemistry between, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin is hard to miss.

