From Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye Jin to Beauty Inside’s Lee Da Hee; Here are our top K dramas fashion icons

We are curating the top female fashion icons from our favourite Korean drama shows. Scroll down to see who made the list.

For most K-dramas, fashion is just as essential as the story. Today, we’re looking back at the most stylish women from our favourite K dramas, these powerful women made their characters unforgettable not only because of their amazing acting skills but also their trailblazing sense of style. They may have distinct personalities in dramas –be it quirky, cute, kindhearted, or villainous – but one thing’s for sure: their outfits are total goals.

Jun Ji Hyun: The first actress that comes to mind when it comes to stylish drama appearances has to be Jun Ji Hyun. She had one of the most memorable characters in My Love from the Star: Chun Song Yi, an over-the-top star who thinks she’s the most beautiful person in the world. That’s because she is, and her style is still impressive to this day. Jun Ji Hyun made heads turn once again as the mermaid-turned-ultra-stylish-human Shim Cheong in The Legend of the Blue Sea.

Son Ye Jin: Son Ye Jin captured a captain’s heart as well as ours in Crash Landing on You as Yoon Seri with her cold exterior yet kind heart. Given her background as a rich chaebol daughter who made it big when she built her very own company, Seri is dressed to the nines in corporate wear and everyday glam. She was forced to dress it down, however, when she unexpectedly landed in North Korea! But no matter what she wears, Son Ye Jin still remains a classic beauty that radiates on and off-screen!

Lee Da Hee: Lee Da Hee captured everyone’s attention when she made Beauty Inside and Search: WWW her very own runways with her contemporary and fashion-forward looks. From head to toe, she radiated confidence as characters that know what they want and get it! Even more noticeable are her impeccable accessories like hats, statement earrings, and layered necklaces that amplified her outfits!

IU: IU brought the character of Jang Man Wol to life in Hotel Del Luna with her heart-wrenching acting and perfect vintage-style looks. In the drama, she lived in different decades for thousands of years, and along with it she wore different outfits from golden eras. It was something that many viewers were delighted to see: how will Man Wol transform next? Whether it’s old school or modern styles, IU carried each outfit perfectly while keeping true to her character and not letting the outlandish outfits distract viewers from the story.

Park Min Young: Office-style doesn’t have to mean boring, and that’s what Park Min Young demonstrated in What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim and Her Private Life. She complimented her matching suits with feminine pieces and switched it up with unexpected bright colours that made her stand out. Her best accessory? Her sweet, alluring smile.

Credits :tvN

