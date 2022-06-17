Crash Landing on You, Secret Garden & more: Which of Hyun Bin’s classic dramas is your favourite?

South Korean actor Hyun Bin first made his debut through the television series ‘Bodyguard’ in 2003. Following this, he went on to star in the sitcom ‘Nonstop 4’, and romance drama ‘Ireland’ (2004), before making his film debut in the same year through ‘Spin Kick’.

Hyun Bin’s breakthrough came with the 2005 romantic comedy series ‘My Lovely Sam Soon’, which also won him the Top Excellence Award at the MBC Drama Awards. The drama’s immense popularity established him as a top Hallyu star. His next drama, ‘The Snow Queen’, went on to earn him his first Best Actor nomination at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

Hyun Bin has since gone on to have a number of notable works including ‘Secret Garden’ (2010), ‘Confidential Assignment’ (2017), ‘The Negotiation’ (2018), ‘Memories of the Alhambra’ (2018), and of course, ‘Crash landing on You’ (2019).

