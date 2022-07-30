‘Crash Landing On You’ star Seo Ji Hye to lead TV Chosun’s latest drama ‘Red Balloon’? Find Out

A drama official told a South Korean media outlet on July 30th, "Seo Ji Hye has decided on her next work early. In this regard, Seo Ji Hye's agency said, "It is a work under positive review." 'Red Balloon' deals with a disease that we all suffer from, a feeling of relative deprivation. It depicts a heartbreaking yet warm story of a person who struggles to appease the thirst of desire that hurts his stomach.

Seo Ji Hye reunited with viewers through her role as the daughter-in-law Eun-hye Soo, in the tvN Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Adamas', which was first aired on July 27th. A situation that stimulated curiosity with words, expressions, and eyes that did not know her reality. ‘Red Balloon' is expected to radiate a 180 degree different charm. In the drama, Jo Eun Kang is a character who has a simple and calm style on the outside, but has something hot in her heart. We wonder how this character will change in the future.

Writer Moon Young Nam, who previously wrote dramas such as 'Revolutionary Sisters', 'What's Wrong with Mr. Poongsang', 'The Royal Family', and 'The Famous Seven Princesses', led the KBS drama department's box office success. This time they are heading to TV Chosun. It is noteworthy whether she will be able to record the highest viewer ratings since her opening, boasting a strong collaboration with Seo Ji Hye with a box office energy.

'Red Balloon' begins its first script reading in early August. After that, filming will start in earnest and will be broadcast in December.

