Crash Landing on You star Son Ye Jin on Hollywood aspirations: There will be a lot to gain from the experience

Son Ye-jin, who is in talks to make her Hollywood debut opposite Sam Worthington in Andrew Niccol's Cross, revealed in an interview about taking on the challenge of acting in a different language.

Back in July, it was revealed that Son Ye-jin of Crash Landing on You fame was in talks to make her Hollywood debut opposite Sam Worthington in Cross, which is directed by Andrew Niccol of In Time fame. Ye-jin's agency had also affirmed that the 38-year-old actress had a positive outlook on starring in the upcoming project as well.

In a recent interview with Elle Korea via Allkpop, Ye-jin was asked about her decision to try acting in Hollywood, to which the actress confessed that she wasn't particularly greedy about it in the past as for her, working on productions in Korea is pretty overwhelming. Hence, Ye-jin was worried about whether she would be able to act well in a different language. "But now, I've begun to think that I might not be able to take on this challenge again if any more time passes. If I get the opportunity, I will do my best. I suspect that if I face it head on, there will be a lot to gain from the experience," Ye-jin added.

For the unversed, Cross' storyline is set in the future with a country divided into two nations, a wealthy one and an impoverished one. The main characters will be caught in between these two nations. If Ye-jin does accept the offer to take on Cross as her next project, she will play Vera, a tough woman who is a single mother living near the border of the impoverished nation.

