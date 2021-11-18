‘Crash Landing on You’ star Yoo Su Bin to play a villain in the upcoming crime thriller drama

It was announced that Yoo Su Bin will appear in the drama 'Concrete Market' (working title) which is a work that depicts an event that takes place in a world that has been devastated after a great earthquake, where an apartment that has not collapsed becomes a place of barter.

Yoo Su Bin plays the role of Cheol Min, the right-hander of Sang Sang (Jung Man Sik), who is in conflict with Tae Jin (Hong Kyung). Yoo Su Bin met viewers through the recently ended JTBC 'Lost' following tvN's 'Crash Landing on You' and tvN's 'Startup'. Currently, he has also entered the entertainment industry through SBS 'Master in the House’.

‘Concrete Market’ started filming for the first time on Sunday, November 14th. 'Directed by Ki-Won Hong, who made a name for himself at the Seoul Independent Film Festival with his short film ‘Tylenol’, produced by Climax Studios, which produced the films ‘Concrete Utopia’, ‘Method: Again’, and the series ‘DP’ and ‘Hellbound’.

Lee Jae In, who won the Best New Actress Award in the Film Division at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards, in recognition of her excellent acting skills in films such as the movie 'Send Restriction' and the drama 'Racket Boys', in recognition of her excellent acting skills, overcoming the crisis with a cool and resolute attitude even in a disaster situation. She was cast as the main character, Hee Ro. In addition, Hong Kyung, who won the Best New Actor Award in the Film Division at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards and proved his stable acting skills through the movies 'Innocence' and the drama 'Hongcheongi', plays the role of 'Taejin', who manages the apartment market.

