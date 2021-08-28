CRAVITY achieves THIS milestone with ‘The Awakening: Written In The Stars’

Fans are overwhelmed with joy as CRAVITY's sales crossed 100,000 copies according to Hanteo Charts in the first week of album sales for their latest album ‘The Awakening: Written in the Stars’. The boy group broke their own personal record with the milestone!

Their previous album ‘Cravity Season 2. Hideout: The New Day We Step Into’ recorded sales of 82,254 copies in the first week.

The boys also ranked in the top 10 albums of the week in the Gaon Album charts for the fourth time by attaining the third position on the charts proving the rookie group’s popularity in their home country.

The album was released on August 19 and consisted of a total of eight song including ‘Gas Pedal’, ‘Intro: New Horizon’, ‘VENI VIDI VICI’, ‘CHINGA- LINGA’, ‘Celebrate’, ‘Grand Prix’, ‘Divin’ and ‘Gogo’.

The title song 'Gas Pedal' is an upbeat, heavy bass catchy one that talks about the group accelerating forward towards greater heights. It represents the group’s relentless desire to do better and step further.

It is needless to say that CRAVITY has made quite an impact on the music industry considering that they are still rookies. Previously, when Hanteo Charts revealed the Global K-Pop report for the first half of 2021, based on digital music, album sales, social media presence and more such factors, CRAVITY ranked amongst the Top 50 runners leaving behind many other popular names and groups that couldn’t make it to the list.

The nine-member boy group consisting of Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung and Seongmin debuted under Starship Entertainment in April 2020 with their album ‘Hideout: Remember Who We Are’ and the title song ‘Break all the Rules’.

