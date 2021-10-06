CRAVITY are on their way to claim their throne in the dazzling ‘Veni Vidi Vici’ MV teaser

CRAVITY released the first special video teaser for 'VENI VIDI VICI' on the official social media handles on October 5th. In the released video, CRAVITY showed a perfect combination with two styles, chic black and elegant white. First, Hyeongjun, who sits on the throne, overwhelms the atmosphere with a crown on his head, and after that, the members are revealing the chemistry of each unit under mysterious lighting.

In particular, Min Hee and Tae Young, who stand out physically, stand guarding the white door, while Woo Bin and Won Jin throw unexpected glances at the camera. Also, there was a strange tension between Serim and Jeongmo, who were holding fencing swords, and Alan and Seongmin approached the rock with the long sword and boasted a secret atmosphere.

CRAVITY's 'VENI VIDI VICI', announcing the imminent sortie, is a song that contains the bolder will of the nine members as the title means 'I came, I saw, I won'. The atmosphere is impressive. CRAVITY, who has been working on the basis of a unique worldview since their debut, started a new challenge with the first regular album part 1 'THE AWAKENING: Written in the stars' The 'Gas Pedal' activities were successfully completed with the foreshadowing of the successful title track.

On August 19 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), CRAVITY released their highly anticipated album ‘The Awakening: Written In The Stars’ along with the music video for the title song ‘Gas Pedal’ which was revealed on Starship Entertainment’s official YouTube channel.

CRAVITY, which will surely imprint the influence of the 4th generation representative idol as a follow-up activity, will release a special video for 'VENI VIDI VICI' on October 7th.

