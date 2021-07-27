CRAVITY comeback announced; First full length album in August

Joining the jam-packed list of upcoming music in August, CRAVITY has announced its album. The group posted the announcement on their official social media accounts. The first full-length album from CRAVITY will be called ‘CRAVITY 1st ALBUM PART 1 THE AWAKENING: Written in the stars’. It will be available to the masses on 19 August across multiple music sites.



A coming soon poster was put up announcing the comeback on the group’s social media. With a sharp view of the corners of a room on display, the image contrasts itself with a black and white color theme. A shadow can be seen on the wall of the poster and cast on the tiled floor with a blurry ‘THE AWAKENING: Written in the stars’ making its way to the center. You can check out the coming soon poster below.

This will be CRAVITY's first full-length album as they have released 3 mini albums so far. The ‘HIDEOUT’ series began with their debut ‘Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are’ in April 2020, continued with ‘Season 2. Hideout: The New Day We Step Into’ in August 2020, culminating with ‘Season 3. Hideout: Be Our Voice’ in January 2021. Their first album series received a lot of praise from the listeners and landed them multiple awards. They have ranked high on the iTunes charts of many regions, grabbing the top spot in seven of them.

The group is expected to start another round of smashing albums with ‘THE AWAKENING’ series. They have continued to grow from their debut days by showing new sides of the members each time. We look forward to more exciting news from CRAVITY about their new album.



