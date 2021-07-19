CRAVITY confirms comeback; Here’s all you need to know

On July 19, Starship Entertainment, the agency, said, "CRAVITY has confirmed their comeback in August and is currently preparing. Please look forward to the new transformation of CRAVITY that will come back with further growth in music and performance." CRAVITY, which debuted in April of last year, released three mini-albums under the big theme of 'HIDEOUT', with the title tracks ‘Break all the Rules’, ‘Flame’ and ‘My Turn’ which have gained a lot of love and appreciation from their fans and critics alike.

In particular, CRAVITY, with its first mini-album, succeeded in entering the US Billboard 'Social 50' chart from No. 1 in 7 regions of the iTunes Top K-Pop album chart, receiving intensive attention from Billboard and abroad, and a music broadcast after a few months into their debut. Significant achievements were also achieved at home and abroad, such as reclaiming the first place.

They have won multiple awards in the last year alone such as ‘Rookie of the Year’ from ‘2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards’ and ‘Melon Music Awards’. They also won the 'Next Leader Award', and '2020 MAMA' Best of Next. They also received a lot of attention for winning the '2020 Brand of the Year Grand Prize' and '2020 Asia Model Awards'.

CRAVITY is a 9 member group under Starship Entertainment. The members are: Serim (Leader, Main Rapper), Allen (Main Dancer), Jungmo (Lead Vocalist), Woobin (Main vocalist), Wonjin (Lead Dancer), Minhee (Lead Vocalist), Hyeongjun (Main Dancer), Taeyoung (Sub Vocalist) and Seongmin (Sub Vocalist, Maknae).

CRAVITY is currently traversing the music industry with ‘unrookie’ moves. They will definitely perform the comeback as seasoned professionals rather than rookies in the music industry with this album, and will firmly establish themselves as a '4th-generation idol', the leaders of the new generation of K-Pop.

