CRAVITY gears up for a dazzling comeback in new concept film and teaser images

‘The Awakening: Written in the Stars’ is on the way and how! The group will be releasing their first full-length album this month and they have continued to release more interesting content ahead of it. In a new concept film shared, the boys of CRAVITY are dazzling with their breathtaking visuals. Another set of concept images have also been released that focus on a flashy vibe.

Fans were speculating a comeback related to speed and thrill as the ‘AWAKE’ concept photos showed CRAVITY dressed in sporty black and white outfits. But the new concept film and consequent images for the ‘TAKE’ version are here and they don’t know what to expect anymore. The concept film, filled with bright lights shadowing on the members’ faces, show them in a laid-back avatar, gazing about and strolling amidst some equipment. A clear, glass sculpture can be seen in the center of the room while the members take positions, throwing around their charm. A mid-tempo beat in the background, we cannot predict what does it indicate. Watch below.

The ‘TAKE’ version concept photos were also shared on 10 August, 2 for each member, displaying the indisputable razzle-dazzle that CRAVITY is known for. ‘The Awakening: Written in the Stars’ is their return to the music scene, seven months after their last release with mini-album ‘Season 3. Hideout: Be Our Voice’ that brought an end to their ‘HIDEOUT’ serious.

The group has been at the receiving end of much praise and attention ever since their debut in April 2020.

We look forward to their new album that is set to release on 19 August.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: CRAVITY confirms comeback, Here’s all you need to know

Are you excited for CRAVITY’s new album? Let us know below.