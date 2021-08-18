CRAVITY to host comeback showcase for 1st full length album 'The Awakening: Written in the Stars' on THIS date

LUVITY, we have some great news for you! On August 18, Starship Entertainment announced CRAVITY are holding 'CRAVITY 1st Album Comeback Showcase [The Awakening]' on their official Naver V Live channel on August 19 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST). Due to Covid 19 concerns, the showcase will be held completely online.

That's not all, at their showcase, CRAVITY will be performing their new title song 'Gas Pedal' for the first time and creating new memories with fans as they reveal behind-the-scenes stories. Content after content, CRAVITY has continued to bring in the excitement for their first full-length album ‘The Awakening: Written in the Stars’ which drops on August 19 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Fans are excited to see where the group will take them next as a new story ‘The Awakening’ has begun with their first full-length album.

CRAVITY is a nine-member group consisting of Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin. They debuted on April 14, 2020, with their extended play Season 1. 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'. Dubbed as 'Super Rookies of 2020', they became the first rookie artist of the year 2020 to debut on the Billboard K-pop Hot 100. We are excited for CRAVITY's new album!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: CRAVITY is speeding it up in a sporty new MV teaser for ‘Gas Pedal’

Are you excited for their new album? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.