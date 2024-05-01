Road to Kingdom Season 2 is much anticipated by K-pop fans, and the confirmed lineup has been revealed. However, CRAVITY is still in talks about their involvement with the new season of the reality music television show. The confirmed lineup includes some of K-pop’s up-and-coming rising stars.

CRAVITY in talks to join the lineup for Road To Kingdom 2

On May 1, 2024, a South Korean media outlet reported that CRAVITY is currently in discussions to join the upcoming new season of the reality TV show Road To Kingdom. Although it was reported that the group was confirmed to be participating in the show, their agency, Starship Entertainment, has clarified that they are still under discussion, and the decision has not been confirmed yet. Furthermore, the K-pop group YOUNITE is also in talks with the show’s production house for their participation.

However, a few of the groups have been confirmed to join the official lineup of the show, competing in an intense battle to win the ultimate prize. Boy groups such as xikers, THE NEW SIX, 8TURN, YOUNITE, ATBO, and TEMPEST have been reported to join the reality show. However, none of the groups' agencies have either denied or confirmed the reports.

More about Road To Kingdom

The main concept behind Road to Kingdom is that seven promising yet not well-known K-pop boy groups compete against each other in a fierce battle. The competitions involve dancing and singing, and the ultimate winner will win a spot in the show Kingdom. It is known as the first part and the prequel of the Kingdom.

Furthermore, similar to Queendom, the groups will also have to release newly produced songs as comeback singles. The first season of the show was held in 2020, during which The Boyz secured the first position and went on to appear in the Kingdom: Legendary War.

Apart from The Boyz, groups such as BtoB, iKON, SF9, Ateez, and Stray Kids joined the competition, where they gave various performances. However, the winner of the show crowed to Stray Kids, where they finished in first place. The female counterpart of the show is called Queendom.

