CRAVITY member encounters trespassing fan coming in contact after breaking into Starship Entertainment

On October 3, Starship Entertainment shared a statement on their social media account about an incident that took place on their premises. According to it, a woman broke into their office building and approached a member of the group CRAVITY, coming in contact with him. The CCTV footage of the altercation has been submitted to the authorities.

The statement further revealed that a manager accompanying their artist informed the police and asked the trespasser to leave the building but was met with non-compliance. The person also caused a disturbance in front of the office. The CCTV footage of the occurrence inside and outside the building is said to be submitted to the police, where the investigation is underway. The agency premises is said to have been under fingerprint lock. The unauthorised trespasser came in physical contact with one member of the boy group CRAVITY.

Starship Entertainment also reiterated its policy of no entry to any unauthorised personnel inside the agency building as well as the members’ dorms, disobeying of which will result in pursuing strict punishment by the agency. Check out the statement below.

사옥 무단침입 및 법적조치 관련 안내 pic.twitter.com/2Z3HVWtHax — STARSHIP Ent. (@STARSHIPent) October 3, 2021

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station revealed that the woman followed an employee into the building, who had entered with proper credentials.

CRAVITY is currently preparing for a special release of their b-side track ‘Veni Vidi Vici’ which was a part of the group’s 1st full album ‘The Awakening: Written in the Stars’ that came out on August 19.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When super rookie band CRAVITY shared insight on their group dynamics