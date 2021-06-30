CRAVITY prepping hard for a comeback? Here’s what you need to know about it

Is the group really going to make a comeback in just six months? Check out the details here.

A relatively new group on the block, CRAVITY is making a comeback mere months after their last release. The group was labelled “super rookies” as their debut rocked the K-Pop industry in 2020. CRAVITY last released their third EP titled Season 3. Hideout: Be Our Voice in January, this year. On June 30, reports emerged of the group prepping hard for a comeback in August!

According to a report in OSEN, the members are preparing for their comeback showing their mature side and charms. The group is aiming to release the new album in August, but nothing has been clearly decided yet. This release comes just six months after their previous one, showing how hard-working the group is! No more details of the concept or whether a mini or a full-length album has been revealed, but their fandom, LUVITY, will definitely gear up to make this comeback successful too.

CRAVITY was the first rookie group in 2020 to debut on the Billboard K-Pop Hot 100 charts, a feat that is difficult to come by. They even went on to receive top awards in major shows such as Melon Music Award, Mnet Asian Music Awards, and even Soribada Awards. Their debut EP ‘Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are’, sold 100,000 copies within the first month, placing them at the top of then-best-selling rookie artist list. The group went on to claim the 12th spot on Billboard’s Social 50, being the fastest South Korean rookie group to do so.

How excited are you for CRAVITY’s comeback? Tell us in the comments below!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Share your comment ×