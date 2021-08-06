CRAVITY reveals teaser photos and concept video for ‘The Awakening: Written in the Stars’

CRAVITY is here to steal your hearts as the group is nearing its comeback on August 19. On August 5, the fourth generation super rookies revealed interesting and dreamy teaser images along with an intense concept video for their first full album ‘THE AWAKENING: Written in the Stars’. As mentioned by the agency ‘Starship Entertainment ‘, fans will witness new transformations, music and performances through this comeback.

All the members look stunning as they pose for the camera with a serious gaze. The teaser images are mostly dominated by the shades of white and black while the members experimented with different hair colours including blue, grey and blonde.

Here are the teaser images for ‘The AWAKENING: Written in the stars’.

The 23 seconds long ‘Concept film AWAKE version’ is enough to make you scream in anticipation as the video revealed high-end upbeat music along with the rhythm of whistling. The video has captured the individual charms of each member along with the group as a whole. The boys also made a triangle through their hands, probably hinting something about the upcoming masterpiece.

Prior to this, the boys revealed the intriguing tracklist for the upcoming album which included a total of eight songs- Intro: New Horizon', 'Gas Pedal', 'Veni Vidi Vici', 'Chinga-Linga', 'Celebrate', 'Grand Prix', 'Divin', and 'Go Go'.