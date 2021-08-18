CRAVITY is speeding it up in a sporty new MV teaser for ‘Gas Pedal’

LUVITY, there’s not long to go until CRAVITY’s upcoming album and the boys are not making it any easier for us. Content after content, CRAVITY has continued to bring in the excitement for their 1st full-length album ‘The Awakening: Written in the Stars’. This time with another teaser for their lead single ‘Gas Pedal’, the speedy comeback is making its way to the hearts of the fans.



Electric and unhesitating, the music video teaser begins with the boys of CRAVITY in a racing ground as fancy motorbikes zoom past them. One by one, the members of the group flash in on the video to a fast rapping beat in the background, staring confidently at the camera. The rookie group amidst blowing fog and dust, CRAVITY break through with their loud cheer for the title song ’Gas Pedal’. Unstoppable and funky, the words linger on a funky sound massed with a fast-paced bass riff.





An intriguing storyline has been followed throughout the comeback as the boys deal with a futuristic timeline that they cannot seem to get out of. The first teaser showed a similar scenario where CRAVITY transcends time on their signature ‘gas pedal’ vehicle, through neverending skyscrapers and blinding lights.



Fans are excited to see where the group will take them next as a new story ‘The Awakening’ has begun with their first full-length album. The boys concluded their last series ‘Hideout’ with three albums, making fans wonder how this one pans out.



‘The Awakening: Written in the Stars’ will be released on August 19 across various music platforms.



