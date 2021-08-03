CRAVITY unveil the tracklist for the first full-length album 'The Awakening: Written in the Stars'

August promises many exciting music releases and joining the roster is none other than the talented and promising Gen 4 stars CRAVITY! The 'Super Rookies' debuted last year in April and released three mini-albums under the big theme of 'HIDEOUT', with the title tracks ‘Break all the Rules, ‘Flame’ and ‘My Turn’. Now, they are finally set to release their first full album titled 'The Awakening: Written in the Stars' on August 19 KST.

The talented group unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming full-length album featuring 8 unique and diverse tracks. The songs are - 'Intro: New Horizon', 'Gas Pedal', 'Veni Vidi Vici', 'Chinga-Linga', 'Celebrate', 'Grand Prix', 'Divin', and 'Go Go'. The names of the songs resonate a lot with 'Formula One' and 'speed', and the cover for the tracklist is a flaming red shade, with members' shadows at the centre. CRAVITY's concept film and concept photos are scheduled to release on August 5 KST.

You can check out the tracklist below:

CRAVITY was the first rookie group in 2020 to debut on the Billboard K-Pop Hot 100 charts, not an easy feat to achieve! Their debut EP ‘Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are’, sold 100,000 copies within the first month, placing them at the top of the then-best-selling rookie artist list. The group went on to claim the 12th spot on Billboard’s Social 50, being the fastest South Korean rookie group to do so.

