Cream Soda: EXO members bring cool energy in anticipated summer comeback MV from new album EXIST

The new song Cream Soda by EXO is a pop dance song that combines cheerful brass, keyboard, and drum sounds with an exotic rhythm. EXO gives their own 'cool sexy vibe' with sensual vocals and a relaxed but intense performance. With this new song, EXO, who has always attracted attention with a novel idea for their summer comebacks, which brings the heat once more with an exhilarating and addictive feeling that can't be denied like in Cream Soda.

Cream Soda:

The MV shows the EXO members enjoying their luxurious lives together as they drink, dance and eat in gold rooms. The choreography is sharp and shows how they work well together even after so many years. The contrast of the high pitched vocals versus the low pitched and fast paced rap that ties the song together. EXO members were also styled in luxury head to toe, adding to the concept of the song.

Exist:

This seventh album features the title track Cream Soda and the song Hear Me Out, both of which Chanyeol contributed to the writing of the lyrics. Both songs convey the message that it is important to express one's feelings without remorse and that people are attracted to one another by chance. There are a total of nine songs on it, including the beautiful synth-pop song "Cinderella" and the pretty song Private Party. The previous day, 1.6 million pre-orders were placed for EXO's seventh album, breaking their own previous record. Hear Me Out, EXO's second pre-release single from their seventh studio album, which was released on June 30th, debuted at No. 1 in 37 countries on the iTunes' Top Song Chart. Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, and Greece all had the song at number one. Hear Me Out also topped both the global iTunes song chart and the digital album sales charts for QQ Music and Kugou Music in China. The song Hear Me Out conveys sincere feelings to their partner who hesitates to start a relationship.

EXO’s activities:

On July 6, SM Entertainment reported that EXO will open a pop-up store in Seoul called EXOcial Club - Cream Soda for 27 days, from July 11 to August 6. This pop-up store, which is based on the idea of the regular 7th album's title song, Cream Soda, has the newly developed EXO CREAM as well as an exhibition space with a photo zone that reinterprets the music video set, an arcade game zone, and a photo booth. Additionally, beverages like soda are made available.

