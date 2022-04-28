Create the best drama and we’ll reveal if BTS’ Jimin & Ha Sung Woon’s OST ‘With You’ will feature in the drama

Jimin debuted as a member of BTS on June 13, 2013, and holds the position of vocalist and dancer in the group. Under BTS, he has released three solo songs: ‘Lie’, ‘Serendipity’, and ‘Filter’. ‘Lie’ was released in 2016, as part of the group's second Korean studio album, ‘Wings’. It was described as stunning and dramatic, conveying dark undertones and emotions that helped reflect the overall concept of the album.

In contrast, ‘Serendipity’, released on the ‘Love Yourself: Her’ (2017) extended play (EP), was soft and sensual, unraveling the joy, conviction, and curiosity of love. ‘Filter’, from the group's 2020 studio album, ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, was very different from its predecessor, with a distinct Latin pop-esque flair and lyrics that reflected on the different sides of himself that Jimin shows to the world and those around him.

Jimin's vocals have been described as delicate and sweet. He is regarded as an exceptional dancer among the members of the group and in K-pop in general. Noelle Devoe of ‘Elite Daily’ wrote that he is often praised for his ;smooth and elegant movements’ as well as his charm on stage. In 2022, Jimin participated in the soundtrack for the TvN drama ‘Our Blues’, the first television OST of his career. Titled ‘With You’, the single is a duet with Ha Sung Woon and was released on April 24.

