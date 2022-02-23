Create the best Indian fusion dessert and we’ll reveal which Son Ye Jin drama would be perfect to pair with

Son Ye Jin rose to fame in 2003 for ‘The Classic’ and ‘Summer Scent’, which followed with the commercially successful ‘A Moment to Remember’ (2004), and ‘April Snow’ (2005). Her early roles in films garnered her the title, ‘Nation's First Love’ in Korea. She has since won various acting recognitions and acted in high-profile films including ‘Alone in Love’ (2006), ;My Wife Got Married’ (2008), ‘The Pirates’ (2014), the 2016 films ‘The Truth Beneath’ and ‘The Last Princess’, and ‘The Negotiation’ (2018).

She has also acted in the successful television dramas ‘Personal Taste’ (2010), ‘Something in the Rain’ (2018) and ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2019–2020). She is included in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 for three consecutive years 2019–2021. On January 1, 2021, it was confirmed that Son Ye Jin is in a relationship with actor Hyun Bin, her co-star in ‘The Negotiation’ (2018) and ‘Crash Landing on You’ (2019–2020), since 2020 after the drama concluded.

On February 10, 2022, Son Ye Jin and Hyun announced their marriage through a letter posted on Instagram.Their respective agencies confirmed the wedding ceremony will be held privately in Seoul in March 2022, with parents and acquaintances of both families.

