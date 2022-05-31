Create the best sitcom and we’ll reveal if ENHYPEN will star in the show

ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ E&M and Hybe Corporation, through the 2020 survival competition show ‘I-Land’. The group is composed of seven members: Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki. They debuted on November 30, 2020, with the extended play (EP) ‘Border: Day One’.

On May 4, 2021, the group received their first ever music show win on SBS MTV's ‘The Show’ with ‘Drunk-Dazed’, followed by wins on Show Champion and Music Bank. It also debuted at number nine in World Albums, number four in Top Album Sales, number four in Top Current Album Sales, and number six in Tastemaker Albums. In addition, ENHYPEN made their first appearance at number 18 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart, and ‘Drunk-Dazed’ entered at number three in World Digital Song Sales.

On January 8, 2022, it was revealed that pre-orders for ‘Dimension: Answer’ had surpassed 630,000 copies. On January 19, the group received their seventh music show win on MBC M's Show Champion with ‘Blessed-Cursed’, followed by a win on Music Bank on January 21. The track became the group's first song to peak at number one on Gaon Download Chart, while the album peaked at number one on both the Gaon Album Chart and Oricon Albums Chart, making it ENHYPEN’s third consecutive album to top the Japanese charts.

