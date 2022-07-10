Create the best variety show and we’ll reveal if Super Junior’s gorgeous member Heechul will be the MC

Heechul is a South Korean singer, songwriter, presenter and actor. He is a member of the South Korean boy band Super Junior and has further participated in its subgroup Super Junior-T as well as project group Universe Cowards with Min Kyung Hoon and Woojoo jjokkomi with Lee Soo Geun. He was also a member of the disbanded pop rock duo Kim Heechul & Kim Jungmo.

Prior to his debut in Super Junior, Heechul began his acting career in 2005, starring in the second season of teen drama Sharp 2. This led him to host radio shows, his first music show Show! Music Core and appear on advertisements. However, in 2006, just a year after his Super Junior debut, Heechul was involved in a car accident which fractured his left leg. The accident left him unable to perform Super Junior's strenuous dances and he has since contributed to the group mostly as a singer.

Heechul ventured into the soundtrack singing career in 2009 by releasing his first single ‘First Star’, as part of the soundtrack for the drama ‘Loving You a Thousand Times’. He has participated in writing lyrics for not only Super Junior but also for his project groups and other artists. Heechul debuted as a solo singer in 2019 with the digital single ‘Old Movie’.

