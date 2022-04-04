Create a gorgeous outfit and we’ll reveal which Ji Chang Wook’s drama will suit you best

In 2010, Ji Chang Wook was cast in his first lead role in the 159-episode daily drama, ‘Smile Again’, playing the role of a Korean-American short track speed skater. He then played the titular character in the 2011 historical-action series, Warrior Baek Dong Soo (2011). Adapted from Lee Jae Heon's manhwa, ‘Honorable Baek Dong Soo’, it is an origin story about Joseon-era swordsman, Baek Dong Soo, showing his early years until political intrigue creates a rivalry with his childhood best friend-turned-enemy.

His breakthrough came through his role as Toghon Temür (also known as Ta Hwan), the 16th emperor of the Yuan Dynasty, in the historical drama ‘Empress Ki’. He was cast in SBS's romantic comedy thriller series, ‘Suspicious Partner’, as a prosecutor, which premiered in May. Following his discharge from military in 2019, he was cast in the romantic comedy series ‘Melting Me Softly’, where he played the role of a television producer who finds himself waking up 20 years into the future following an unsuccessful human-freezing project.

In 2020, Ji Chang Wook was cast in the romantic comedy series, ‘Backstreet Rookie’, based on a webtoon of the same name. He played the role of a former public-relations director of convenience stores franchises, who ends up managing his own convenience store. He also starred in romantic comedy web series ‘Lovestruck in the City’ which premiered on Kakao TV in December 2020.

