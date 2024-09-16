‘Create great memories in 2024’: BTS’ Jin, RM share heartwarming Chuseok greetings with fans; Watch

BTS' Jin and RM celebrated Chuseok by sending their warm wishes to fans in distinct ways. Jin released an official video, hoping everyone a cozy and joyful Chuseok, while RM took a more playful approach by sharing a meme to engage with fans and wish them on Instagram.

For those unfamiliar, Chuseok, also known as Hangawi, is a significant mid-autumn harvest festival in South Korea. It is a three-day holiday celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar, coinciding with the full moon.

In the video, Jin, dressed in a traditional outfit, warmly greets his fans and wishes them a Happy Chuseok. He asks, "Are you enjoying your holiday?" and adds, "It feels like I was just discharged yesterday. Time sure flies." Jin reflects on how his fans have worked hard this year and encourages them to make great memories together for the rest of 2024. He concludes with a heartfelt message, saying, "I hope you spend Hangawi full of happiness with your loved ones," before cutely bidding his fans goodbye.

Watch the video here-

BTS leader RM also wished fans a Happy Chuseok on Instagram on Monday, September 16th, using a playful meme. In the picture, a character in the popular meme asks Monday, "From where are you suddenly popping out so rudely?" RM added a drawing of scissors in the next story, playing on the festival’s other name. In Korean, a pair of scissors is called "han gawi," which sounds similar to "Hangawi," another name for Chuseok. This clever wordplay created a humorous and lighthearted way to celebrate the festival with fans.

All six members of BTS—RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—are currently enlisted in the military, with Jin being the first to be discharged. J-Hope is next in line to complete his service. Since their debut, BTS has highlighted hip hop as their musical foundation, heavily influenced by RM and Suga’s backgrounds as underground rappers.

During their early visits to the US, the group received mentoring from American rappers. While BTS continues to embrace its hip hop roots, their sound has evolved and diversified over time. Additionally, the band members have explored various genres through their solo tracks.

Since their formation, BTS has maintained that sharing their personal stories is the best way for younger generations to connect with their music. By writing many of their own lyrics, the group addresses universal experiences like sadness and loneliness, often transforming these themes into something more uplifting and manageable. Their fanbase continues to grow significantly, and the group is anticipated to reunite in 2025 after all members complete their military service.

