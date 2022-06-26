Create the perfect movie night and we’ll reveal if SEVENTEEN will join you

SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

The group debuted on May 26, 2015 with the extended play (EP) 17 Carat, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ list. SEVENTEEN has released four studio albums, twelve EPs and two reissues. SEVENTEEN is considered a ‘self-producing’ idol group, with the members actively involved in songwriting and choreographing, as well as many other aspects of their music and performances.

They perform as one group and are divided into three units—hip-hop, vocal, and performance—each with a different area of specialization. They have been labeled ‘Performance Kings’, ‘Theater Kids of K-Pop’, and ‘K-Pop Performance Powerhouse’ by various domestic and international media outlets.

