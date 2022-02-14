Create your favourite breakfast and we’ll reveal to you which TWICE member will share your tasty treats

TWICE is composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. TWICE was formed under the television program ‘Sixteen’ (2015) and debuted on October 20, 2015, with the extended play (EP) ‘The Story Begins’. They rose to domestic fame in 2016 with their single ‘Cheer Up’, which charted at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart, became the best-performing single of the year, and won ‘Song of the Year’ at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Their next single, ‘TT’, from their third EP ‘Twicecoaster: Lane 1’, topped the Gaon charts for four consecutive weeks. The EP was the highest selling Korean girl group album of 2016. Within 19 months after debut, TWICE had already sold over 1.2 million units of their four EPs and special albums. By the end of 2021, TWICE had sold over 7.29 million albums in Korea in 2019. As of December 2020, the group has sold over 10 million albums in South Korea and Japan.

Take the quiz here:-

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin surpasses 700 million streams on Spotify becoming the first Korean soloist to do so

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which member did you get? Let us know in the comments below.