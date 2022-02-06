Create your favourite outfit and we will pair you up with a MONSTA X member for the perfect date night

MONSTA X is a South Korean boy group formed through the reality survival program No.Mercy by Starship Entertainment. The group is currently composed of six members: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group debuted on May 14, 2015 with their first EP Trespass. In March 2017, Monsta X released their first studio album and final part of The Clan series The Clan Pt. 2.5: The Final Chapter. Since 2018, MONSTA X has had four Japanese singles certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan. Since 2019, six of their Korean albums have been certified platinum by the Korea Music Content Association. In February 2020, Monsta X's first English album All About Luv ranked number five on the US Billboard 200 and number seven on the US Rolling Stone Top 200. Since their debut, MONSTA X has been known for their aggressive style, combining elements of hip hop, EDM and pop. This aggressive style with "tracks centred around loud, clattering, electronic instrumentals, vicious rap verses and striking vocals" has been influential across the fourth generation of K-pop.

