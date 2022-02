Create your ideal vacation and we will reveal your secret bias in MAMAMOO

MAMAMOO, the idols that are always hilarious and real at any given point. When four eccentric and extremely talented individuals come together, do you know what we get? MAMAMOO of course! Formed by RBW in 2014, composed of four members: Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa. The group officially debuted with their single ‘Mr. Ambiguous’ on June 18, 2014. Their debut was considered by some critics as one of the best K-pop debuts of 2014. They are recognized for their retro, jazz, R&B concepts and their strong vocal performances.

From creating a harmonized greeting to being known for their sweet personalities, MAMAMOO has certainly seen skyrocketing popularity and they deserve every bit of it. While we wait for MAMAMOO to come together for their group comeback, let’s plan a holiday and see which member do MooMoos like the most?

I’m sure the MooMoos already have their biases in mind but try taking this quiz and we will see if the biases remain or will MooMoos connect with a member that could be similar to them? But let’s take the quiz and find the ideal vacation spot for the upcoming summer holidays as well as your bias in MAMAMOO!

Take the Quiz below:

Which member did you get? Let us know in the comments below.