Create your ideal vacation home and we’ll reveal which HYBE Labelmate will join you for the next holiday

by Anoushka Mathew   |  Published on Feb 22, 2022 02:16 PM IST  |  6.4K
   
BTS
BTS; Picture Courtesy: BIGHIT MUSIC
Advertisement

Hybe Co., Ltd is a South Korean entertainment company established in 2005 by Bang Si Hyuk as Big Hit Entertainment Co., Ltd. The company operates as a record label, talent agency, music production company, event management and concert production company, and as a music publishing house. The company has multiple subsidiaries, including Big Hit Music, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, Belift Lab, and KOZ Entertainment, collectively known as Hybe Labels. 

BTS is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet—consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own output. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres. SEVENTEEN consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They debuted on May 26, 2015, with the EP 17 Carat. 

ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab (or simply Belift), a joint venture between CJ E&M and Hybe Corporation. Formed through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land, the group is composed of seven members: Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki. NU'EST is a boy band formed and managed by Pledis Entertainment. The group currently consists of five members: JR, Aron, Baekho, Minhyun, and Ren. 

fromis_9 is a South Korean girl group formed by CJ E&M through the 2017 reality show ‘Idol School’. The group is composed of nine members: Roh Ji Sun, Song Ha Young, Lee Sae Rom, Lee Chae Young, Lee Na Gyung, Park Ji Won, Lee Seo Yeon, Baek Ji Heon and Jang Gyu Ri. 

ALSO READ: TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun to feature in American pop singer Salem Ilese’s new single ‘PS5’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Which group are you vacationing with? Let us know in the comments below. 

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!