Create your ideal vacation home and we’ll reveal which HYBE Labelmate will join you for the next holiday

Hybe Co., Ltd is a South Korean entertainment company established in 2005 by Bang Si Hyuk as Big Hit Entertainment Co., Ltd. The company operates as a record label, talent agency, music production company, event management and concert production company, and as a music publishing house. The company has multiple subsidiaries, including Big Hit Music, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, Belift Lab, and KOZ Entertainment, collectively known as Hybe Labels.

BTS is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment. The septet—consisting of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—co-writes and co-produces much of their own output. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres. SEVENTEEN consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They debuted on May 26, 2015, with the EP 17 Carat.

ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab (or simply Belift), a joint venture between CJ E&M and Hybe Corporation. Formed through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land, the group is composed of seven members: Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki. NU'EST is a boy band formed and managed by Pledis Entertainment. The group currently consists of five members: JR, Aron, Baekho, Minhyun, and Ren.

fromis_9 is a South Korean girl group formed by CJ E&M through the 2017 reality show ‘Idol School’. The group is composed of nine members: Roh Ji Sun, Song Ha Young, Lee Sae Rom, Lee Chae Young, Lee Na Gyung, Park Ji Won, Lee Seo Yeon, Baek Ji Heon and Jang Gyu Ri.

